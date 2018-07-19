AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise for animal cruelty
The organisation's private prosecution unit has announced that it will privately prosecute Thandi Modise, the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), in relation to animal cruelty.
PRETORIA - AfriForum’s private prosecution unit has announced it intends to prosecute chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise on charges of cruelty to animals.
The NSPCA has initiated the case.
Reports emerged in 2014 related to Modise’s farm in the North West where dozens of animals had died of hunger.
The NPA declined to prosecute the case apparently because of a lack of evidence.
The SPCA’s Grace de Lange says conditions at Modise’s farm were horrific.
Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says, in this case, they don’t need a certificate from the NPA saying they decline to pursue the matter.
Nel hopes to have the case in court within three months.
#ThandiModise SPCA’s Grace de Lange says they witnessed absolute cruelty at Modise’s farm in 2014. About 162 animals had to be put down. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
#ThandiModise Nel explains that this private prosecution is different - the SPCA has a right to privately prosecute. They have merely informed the NPA of their intention to proceed. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2018
More details to follow.
