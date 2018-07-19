AfriForum confident of animal cruelty case against Modise

In 2014, inspectors found dozens of animals at Thandi Modise's farm had starved to death while others were living in horrendous conditions which led to over 160 of them being put down.

PRETORIA - AfriForum’s lead investigator in the case against National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise has rejected the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) claim that there's insufficient evidence to prosecute her on charges of animal cruelty.

The lobby group's Private Prosecution Unit and the SPCA announced on Thursday that they plan to pursue the case against the senior politician.

In 2014, inspectors found dozens of animals had starved to death while others were living in horrendous conditions which led to more than 160 of them having to be put down.

AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit lead investigator Elias Maangwale says his investigation has strengthened the case against Modise.

“We have seen a lot of witness around Johannesburg and the North West and the case is strong.”

The SPCA’s Marcelle Meredith says the NPA told them last year that they decided not to prosecute Modise.

“Many of our cases, although investigated, get declined. The Thandi Modise case was one such case and we’re very pleased that Gerrie Nel and the AfriForum have come forward.”

Questions sent to Modise’s office have not been met with any response.

