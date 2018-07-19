Popular Topics
2 dead, 13 injured in Soweto collision

It’s understood a taxi and a bakkie crashed on Elias Motsoaledi Road earlier on Thursday.

Two men were killed and 13 others injured following a head-on collision between a taxi and bakkie on Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
Two men were killed and 13 others injured following a head-on collision between a taxi and bakkie on Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been killed and 13 other people injured in a head-on collision in Soweto.

It’s understood a taxi and a bakkie crashed on Elias Motsoaledi Road earlier on Thursday.

Paramedics say six of the injured passengers are in a critical conditional.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Thirteen other patients were found and assessed on the scene. Six were found to have sustained critical injuries while seven others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions.”

