[WATCH] Passenger's view of Pretoria plane crash
Cellphone footage taken minutes before a plane crashed in Wonderboom, north of Pretoria, has been circulated on social media.
The video was taken inside the plane by one of the passengers.
In the video, flames can be seen shooting from the left wing of the aircraft moments before it hits the ground.
The Convair plane, which was carrying 19, went down shortly after takeoff near a small airport in Wonderboom. One person died on the scene, while another died a day after the crash.
The plane, built in 1954, was due to be sent to an air museum in the Netherlands.
SA Civil Aviation Authority officials are conducting a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
WATCH: Inside the Wonderboom plane crash
