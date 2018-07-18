Unions to take latest Eskom wage offer to members

There appears to be progress at the Eskom wage talks, with unions now saying that the power utility has presented two wage agreement proposals.

JOHANNESBURG – There appears to be progress at the Eskom wage talks, with unions now saying that the power utility has presented two wage agreement proposals.

Both options are a three-year agreement but one would have a 7.5% increase for the first year with no housing allowance while the other includes a 7% increase for the first year with a housing allowance.

The other two years will see the workers earning 7% more.

Eskom said that the proposal is lower than the 8% that workers want for this year and the subsequent 8.5% for the following two years.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's Irvin Jim says: “We regard this as progress which were’ basically taking it back to our members for consultation.

“You will appreciate that it is two options and we’ve requested Eskom to do a proper calculation which will guide our members so that they understand.”

But Jim says the issue of bonuses must also be addressed before an agreement is reached.

“We’re saying our members firmly believe that they have performed and remember their performance also depended on management managing them in making sure that they’re effective and therefore, they expect to be paid their bonus at 12%.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)