Treasury expects review report on VAT zero-rated items by end of July
The independent panel, established in March, has received public submissions and held hearings on whether the list of 19 items should be expanded
CAPE TOWN – Treasury says it expects a report from a review panel on VAT zero-rated items by the end of the month.
The Finance Department has published two draft tax laws for public comment.
It says that these bills could be amended before October to take into account any recommendations made by the panel reviewing the current list of tax-free items.
As South Africans buckle under the financial pressure of increasing fuel hikes and daily living costs following the increase of VAT to 15%, many are hoping for some relief from the Davis Tax Committee, currently reviewing the list of VAT zero-rated items.
The independent panel, established in March, has received public submissions and held hearings on whether the list of 19 items should be expanded.
Treasury says that it is expecting a report from the commission by the end of July.
The Finance Department has now published the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and the draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill for public comment.
These bills address changes to the VAT rate, personal income tax brackets, medical tax credits, estate duty and donations tax.
The bills will be presented to Parliament's finance committees before being tabled in the House.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
China heart drug sold globally may have had impurity since 2012
-
#RandReport: Rand retreats as bears await rate decision; stocks up
-
Tasima suffers another blow in eNatis battle
-
[WATCH] Gwede Mantashe visits Palabora Mine
-
Tougher competition laws on the cards
-
Eskom executive linked to Brian Molefe resigns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.