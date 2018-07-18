Thousands lend helping hand on #MandelaDay

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
Go

Thousands lend helping hand on #MandelaDay

From big corporations to residents, most people are remembering the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela.

Shoprite staff took to the streets, beaches and anywhere else that needs cleaning up to 'Act For Change' in our communities as part of the Mandela Day centenary celebrations. Picture: @ShopriteSA/Facebook.com
Shoprite staff took to the streets, beaches and anywhere else that needs cleaning up to 'Act For Change' in our communities as part of the Mandela Day centenary celebrations. Picture: @ShopriteSA/Facebook.com
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks Mandela Day on Wednesday hundreds of thousands of people are doing their bit to lend a helping hand.

From big corporations to residents, most people are remembering the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela.

Wednesday is the final day of Shoprite’s drive to clean up communities.

More than 600 volunteers have spent the last five days cleaning up over 500 communities.

The retail giant has dubbed the event “Africa’s biggest clean up”, spanning over 11 countries.

Shoprite’s Lunga Schoeman says: “We don’t plan on stopping. We hope we’ve sparked a movement of active citizens that regularly organise clean-ups and positively impact their environment. An additional platform, ‘Act for Change for Africa’ will live on. It’s available for people to continue connecting and organising community cleanups as much as they possibly can.”

Meanwhile, the Dis-Chem Foundation has given back to a local creche.

CEO Sherry Saltzman says: “What we’ve decided to do is supply you with a fully fitted container with all your suppliers so that you can run a proper classroom within the school.”

In Ocean View, a local resident challenged others to do their part.

“In commemoration of Madiba, we’re making three pots of food to basically feed our neighbours. I’m also challenging all pro-active groups in Ocean View and throughout the country to do something nice for a stranger.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA