Suspect in Mitchells Plain clinic shooting to appear in court

According to community safety groups, the gunman entered the facility on a scooter, shot the victim and fled.

CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old suspect will appear in court soon for his alleged connection in a fatal shooting at Eastridge Clinic in Mitchells Plain.

The man was arrested on the same day as the shooting at the facility.

A 23-year-old father died during the shooting.

The victim had been visiting the clinic with his girlfriend to immunise their child.

According to community safety groups, the gunman entered the facility on a scooter, shot the victim and fled.

The clinic is open, although services are limited.

Mayoral Committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith says: “The City of Cape Town is shocked and saddened by the brazen attack. We hope those responsible will be brought to book. This is a traumatic experience for everybody involved, and we’re truly saddened.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)