Study: KZN records highest HIV prevalence in SA
CAPE TOWN - A new study by the Human Sciences Research Council shows the country has made progress in addressing the HIV epidemic, despite all nine provinces showing an upward trend in HIV prevalence.
The study surveyed over 33,000 South Africans across the country since last year.
It reveals that the province with the highest HIV prevalence rate is KwaZulu-Natal, where over a quarter of the region's population is living with the disease.
This is followed closely by the Free State and the Eastern Cape.
Although the Western Cape reflects the lowest rate of HIV prevalence at 12.6%, the study's principal investigator Mpumi Zungu says the province has seen an unprecedented rise.
“We’re saying there’s a need to do more research around what is driving the increase in the Western Cape. It could be issues of targeting, maybe we’re not targeting in a way that reaches the vulnerable.”
Approximately 7.9 million South Africans were living with HIV when the study was conducted.
