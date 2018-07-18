South Africans urged to give back on Mandela Day

Health, education, and social welfare are among the issues that will be highlighted as part of Madiba Day Centenary celebrations across the country on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – Pull up your sleeves and do something to give back to your community.

Throughout his life, that's what the late Nelson Mandela repeatedly appealed for.

With the country and the world marking International Mandela Day, we're again being reminded and urged to give back in one way or another.

In the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, officials will be hosting 100 learners to deliver a tribute in honour of Madiba.

Closer to home, the University of the Western Cape has rolled out a number of healthcare-based initiatives in various communities.

Hundreds of learners from grades 10 to 12 will honour Madiba’s legacy through poetry and stage performances in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Later today, Mayor Athol Trollip will also host a lunch for one hundred homeless people living in the Port Elizabeth CBD.

In Cape Town, the University of the Western Cape’s “Hand of Giving Initiative” host abused women and children, while a wellness and health promotion day will be rolled out in Fisantekraal, outside Durbanville.

Activist and a former Constitutional Court judge, Albie Sachs, will also deliver the keynote address at a Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture at the V&A Waterfront this afternoon.

