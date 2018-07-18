South Africans urged to do good on Mandela Day

Government officials will also do their part in honour of Nelson Mandela today, with President Cyril Ramaphosa opening a clinic in Madiba’s birthplace of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are being encouraged to do a good deed for at least 67 minutes today or contribute financially to a good cause in honour of former President Nelson Mandela.

Birthday wishes are already pouring in on social media as the world remembers Madiba’s legacy of goodwill and kindness.

Mandela would have turned 100-years-old today.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza will be leading a government service delivery programme in Mpumalanga.

His spokesperson Thamsanqa Ngwenya says: "After that programme, there are seven families that will receive houses. These are families that didn’t have decent shelter before."

Former president Thabo Mbeki will be attending the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela Presidential Centre at Madiba’s former Houghton home.

#MandelaDay Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to address the event. Ramphele Mamphela is also here. pic.twitter.com/77okpHVlPa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

#MandelaDay Mandela stayed in this house after he left the presidency until 1998. The dilapidated house will now be refurbished. pic.twitter.com/XlR8misu95 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

#MandelaDay The house will be turned into a Mandela Presidencial Centre as a botique hotel for diplomats, scholars and world leaders. pic.twitter.com/FH6gHSAnlL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory's Sello Hatang says: “With this centre we’re trying to ensure that those that use it, benefit to full capacity.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation will later today handover a hundred houses in Orange Farm.