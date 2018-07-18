Popular Topics
South Africans urged to do good on Mandela Day

Government officials will also do their part in honour of Nelson Mandela today, with President Cyril Ramaphosa opening a clinic in Madiba’s birthplace of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape.

FILE: Rape Crisis hosted a care pack drive in honour of Mandela Day. Volunteers spent their 67 minutes making care packs which will be distributed at Thuthuzela Care Hospitals. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans are being encouraged to do a good deed for at least 67 minutes today or contribute financially to a good cause in honour of former President Nelson Mandela.

Birthday wishes are already pouring in on social media as the world remembers Madiba’s legacy of goodwill and kindness.

Mandela would have turned 100-years-old today.

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza will be leading a government service delivery programme in Mpumalanga.

His spokesperson Thamsanqa Ngwenya says: "After that programme, there are seven families that will receive houses. These are families that didn’t have decent shelter before."

Former president Thabo Mbeki will be attending the unveiling of the Nelson Mandela Presidential Centre at Madiba’s former Houghton home.

The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory's Sello Hatang says: “With this centre we’re trying to ensure that those that use it, benefit to full capacity.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation will later today handover a hundred houses in Orange Farm.

