SAHRC probing Hammanskraal water contamination claims

Residents have complained that the water supply possibly causes cholera and are unhappy about what they say is poor healthcare at the Jubilee District Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – The Human Rights Commission is investigating allegations that water supply in the Hammanskraal area could be contaminated.

Officials from the commission met with the facility's management on Tuesday and visited several affected areas.

The Human Right's Commission's Buang Jones says they will be meeting with management at the City of Tshwane on Thursday and the provincial head of Water and Sanitation to discuss the allegations.

“We’ve received a confirmation from the provincial head of department and we’re still awaiting confirmation from the City of Tshwane that the mayor and the city manager will appear before the commission to account for the situation regarding water provision in Hammanskraal.”

