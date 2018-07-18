Reports on mining disasters to be discussed at summit, says Mantashe
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the escalating number of disasters in the sector has led his department to move the summit from November to September.
PHALABORWA – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says that reports from previous mining disasters will be discussed at the upcoming mining summit.
Mantashe has visited the Phalaborwa copper mine after six miners were killed on Sunday.
He says the escalating number of disasters in the sector has led his department to move the summit from November to September.
Following the accident at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation last month, Parliament's Standing Committee for Mineral Resources called on the department to release the findings of inquiries into previous disasters such as Lily Mine.
Mantashe says these will be dealt with at the coming mining summit.
“And that summit will use specific report on disasters and unique accidents on the industry as case studies.”
He says the investigation into the accident at Sibanye-Stillwater, which claimed the lives of five workers, has been completed but the report is yet to be released.
Mantashe says the investigation into the disaster at the Phalaborwa copper mine will be completed in a month’s time.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
