Ramaphosa addresses Mandela Day celebrations in EC
President Cyril Ramaphosa's address formed part of a series of events commemorating what would have been Madiba's 100th birthday.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed crowds gathered in the Nelson Mandela's former home in the Eastern Cape.
Ramaphosa's address formed part of a series of events commemorating what would have been Madiba's 100th birthday.
He said Madiba was at his best when he worked to create a sense of purpose and unity among people.
“Madiba reached out to others, forging a unity of purpose amongst desperate people.”
He also said Madiba remained true to the values of the governing party as a matter of principle.
“Nelson Mandela was loyal and true to the non-racial character and politics of the ANC. It was not a concession for him, it was a matter of principle.”
Ramaphosa added that the former statesman would be worried about the country's race relations.
“He would’ve certainly been concerned by what appears to be the resurgence of racism both in our country and elsewhere in the world.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the Mandela centenary celebrations
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
