Public Protector interdicted from taking remedial action against Zille

The High Court interdict prevents the Public Protector and Speaker of the provincial legislature from implementing the remedial action of the report into Helen Zille's controversial colonialism tweet.

FILE: Helen Zille. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has secured an interdict against the Public Protector and Speaker of the provincial legislature from implementing the remedial action of the report into her controversial colonialism tweet.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhebane released the report last month which found Zille breached sections of the executive ethics code as well as the Constitution.

Zille tweeted last year that “for those claiming the legacy of colonialism was only negative”, they should look at various aspects of South Africa’s development, such as the judiciary and other infrastructure.

Mkhwebane referred the matter to the Western Cape legislature to take appropriate action.

The interdict from the High Court in Pretoria shall remain in place until Zille’s review of the report has been concluded.

The premier argues that Mkhwebane made several material errors of law in the application of section 16 of the Constitution which relates to freedom of expression.

A date for that hearing must still be confirmed.

