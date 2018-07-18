PSA seeks to avoid strike as Sassa wage talks collapse
Workers affiliated to the PSA protested over the past few weeks, demanding higher salaries.
JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it's looking at various options to avoid another strike by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees after wage talks collapsed again.
Negotiation between the social security agency and the PSA resumed this week as ordered by a court.
It is understood that talks deadlocked once over policy on who determines the remuneration of Sassa employees.
The PSA's Tahir Maepa says: “We want unequivocal confirmation from Sassa that they’re saying that they’re going to ignore the court order so that we can look at what legal remedy we have.
“But one thing that we’re not going to allow Sassa to do, is to force us into another strike action.”
(Edited by Leeto MKhoza)
