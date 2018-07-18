Protesters erect shack outside WC Premier Helen Zille’s residence
The protesters have told Eyewitness News nothing is being done in their communities.
CAPE TOWN - A small group of protesters have erected a shack and are demonstrating in front of Premier Helen Zille’s residence.
The protesters have told Eyewitness News that nothing is being done in their communities.
Some of their major concerns are land and housing.
Amanda Makolwa, a resident of Cross Roads in Philippi, says that the government must act now.
“As a woman, how does she [Zille] feel about other women living like this when others are celebrating the freedom that Tata Madiba fought for?”
Some of the protesters say they desperately need basic services including, water and electricity.
Mihlali Xalisile explains: “There are so many services that we want from the government, including water and sanitation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
