PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 18 July are as follows:

Powerball results: 12, 26, 34, 35, 44 PB: 4

PowerballPlus results: 12, 28, 31, 35, 41 PB: 1

For more details visit the National Lottery website.