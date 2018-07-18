Police recover gun, car used in Randburg shooting
A man was gunned down and two others wounded on the corner of President Fouche Drive and Malibongwe Drive on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say the vehicle and weapon used by criminals who shot and killed a man in Randburg have been found.
Cases of attempted murder and murder have been opened.
The police's Kay Makhubela says the car was on fire when it was found in Honeydew on Tuesday.
“When the police arrived, they found the weapon that the suspects used in the shooting incident. So far, we are still searching for the suspects and calling on anyone with information to call the police.”
