OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
Airport management says they are not aware of the reasons for the alleged demonstrations - but they remain on high alert.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at OR Tambo International Airport is warning of possible delays and longer travel time to the airport following unconfirmed reports of a protest by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the area.
Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says they are not aware of the reasons for the alleged demonstrations but they remain on high alert.
“We remain in contact with the various law enforcement agencies to ensure that all routes leading to and from the airport remain unaffected by any possible protest action.”
The EFF has not been available for comment.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
