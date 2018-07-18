NPA probes link between axed ANC staffer, other cash heists
Errol Velile Present, who was dismissed by the ANC on Wednesday afternoon, has been linked to a heist in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority says a former Luthuli House employee is only facing charges in connection with one cash-in-transit heist at this stage, but this may change.
Errol Velile Present who was dismissed by the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday afternoon has been linked to a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
He was arrested earlier this month along with three others.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane says the four cash-in-transit heist suspects, including Present, are only facing charges in connection with just one incident at this stage.
“Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests and the possibility of more charges being added.”
It only emerged that one of the suspects was an ANC employee after Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba released a statement on Wednesday morning.
The ANC says in light of the serious nature of the charges, it has now decided to dismiss Present.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured South Africans that law will be enforced no matter where the suspect works.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Cele on ANC employee arrest: The law knows no affiliation or race
-
Police recover gun, car used in Randburg shooting
-
Protesters erect shack outside WC Premier Helen Zille’s residence
-
ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.