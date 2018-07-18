Popular Topics
NPA probes link between axed ANC staffer, other cash heists

Errol Velile Present, who was dismissed by the ANC on Wednesday afternoon, has been linked to a heist in Soweto.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority says a former Luthuli House employee is only facing charges in connection with one cash-in-transit heist at this stage, but this may change.

Errol Velile Present who was dismissed by the African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday afternoon has been linked to a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.

He was arrested earlier this month along with three others.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane says the four cash-in-transit heist suspects, including Present, are only facing charges in connection with just one incident at this stage.

“Investigations are ongoing, so we cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests and the possibility of more charges being added.”

It only emerged that one of the suspects was an ANC employee after Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba released a statement on Wednesday morning.

The ANC says in light of the serious nature of the charges, it has now decided to dismiss Present.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured South Africans that law will be enforced no matter where the suspect works.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

