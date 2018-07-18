Non-protesting Zwelihle residents threatened with violence to join protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
Go

Non-protesting Zwelihle residents threatened with violence to join protests

Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.

Police monitoring the situation in Zwelihle following a protest by residents. Picture: Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Police monitoring the situation in Zwelihle following a protest by residents. Picture: Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Zwelihle residents not willing to protest say that they are being intimidated and live in fear.

The township in Hermanus has been the scene of violent clashes between protesters and police officers since last week.

Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.

An infant, at least two police officers and a protester have been injured during violent protests in Hermanus over the past week.

Two Zwelihle residents and one Hermanus business owner have spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

A 24-year-old man says that there is only a handful of people behind the protests. He calls them the “generals”.

He says these people have threatened residents with violence to force them into joining.

The man says that these people have unemployed young residents standing at the exits of the township, to stop anyone from leaving unless it’s an emergency.

The houses and belongings of some community members, who have gone to work, have been destroyed as a warning to anyone who dares to go against the so-called “generals”.

The businessman says that he has lost 50% of his stuff due to the protest, and his business has suffered as a result.

Meanwhile, four schools in Zwelihle were closed on Tuesday due to the threats of violence in the area.

The Western Cape Education Department says the disruption has also affected learners travelling to schools outside of Zwelihle, in the greater Hermanus and Kleinmond areas.

The schools are expected to be open on Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA