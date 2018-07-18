Non-protesting Zwelihle residents threatened with violence to join protests

Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Zwelihle residents not willing to protest say that they are being intimidated and live in fear.

The township in Hermanus has been the scene of violent clashes between protesters and police officers since last week.

Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.

An infant, at least two police officers and a protester have been injured during violent protests in Hermanus over the past week.

Two Zwelihle residents and one Hermanus business owner have spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

A 24-year-old man says that there is only a handful of people behind the protests. He calls them the “generals”.

He says these people have threatened residents with violence to force them into joining.

The man says that these people have unemployed young residents standing at the exits of the township, to stop anyone from leaving unless it’s an emergency.

The houses and belongings of some community members, who have gone to work, have been destroyed as a warning to anyone who dares to go against the so-called “generals”.

The businessman says that he has lost 50% of his stuff due to the protest, and his business has suffered as a result.

Meanwhile, four schools in Zwelihle were closed on Tuesday due to the threats of violence in the area.

The Western Cape Education Department says the disruption has also affected learners travelling to schools outside of Zwelihle, in the greater Hermanus and Kleinmond areas.

The schools are expected to be open on Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)