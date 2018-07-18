Non-protesting Zwelihle residents threatened with violence to join protests
Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.
CAPE TOWN - Zwelihle residents not willing to protest say that they are being intimidated and live in fear.
The township in Hermanus has been the scene of violent clashes between protesters and police officers since last week.
Municipal infrastructure, houses and the belongings of people refusing to join the protest have been destroyed or damaged.
An infant, at least two police officers and a protester have been injured during violent protests in Hermanus over the past week.
Two Zwelihle residents and one Hermanus business owner have spoken to Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.
A 24-year-old man says that there is only a handful of people behind the protests. He calls them the “generals”.
He says these people have threatened residents with violence to force them into joining.
The man says that these people have unemployed young residents standing at the exits of the township, to stop anyone from leaving unless it’s an emergency.
The houses and belongings of some community members, who have gone to work, have been destroyed as a warning to anyone who dares to go against the so-called “generals”.
The businessman says that he has lost 50% of his stuff due to the protest, and his business has suffered as a result.
Meanwhile, four schools in Zwelihle were closed on Tuesday due to the threats of violence in the area.
The Western Cape Education Department says the disruption has also affected learners travelling to schools outside of Zwelihle, in the greater Hermanus and Kleinmond areas.
The schools are expected to be open on Wednesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
Protesters erect shack outside WC Premier Helen Zille’s residence
-
[CARTOON] Great Expectations
-
Madiba’s granddaughter hits back at detractors over sell-out claims
-
Man shot dead, 2 others wounded in Randburg
-
Obama: Real democracy means govt exists to serve the people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.