Nine truck drivers arrested during protest on R74 in KZN
JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) says that nine truck drivers have been arrested on the N3 and N2 highway after protests erupted on the roads heading to Durban.
While the R74 highway remains closed, the N3 and N2 have been re-opened to traffic.
It’s understood truck drivers shut down roads in a protest against recent fuel prices increases.
RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu says: “We’re only sitting with the protest on R74. The N2 and N3 is now opened to traffic and while they were in the process of opening the freeway, they arrested nine drivers.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
