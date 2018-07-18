Mlambo-Ngcuka: Madiba centenary chance to renew to gender commitment
UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says the endearing aspect of Madiba’s legacy, which she tries to live in line with, is the ability to see differing sides of a dispute.
NEW YORK – UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka says that Nelson Mandela’s centenary is a chance to renew the commitment to gender equality.
Mlambo-Ngcuka attended the launch of a photo exhibition commemorating Nelson Mandela at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday night.
She says the endearing aspect of Madiba’s legacy, which she tries to live in line with, is the ability to see differing sides of a dispute.
She says former US president Barack Obama’s Mandela lecture touched on an important part of Madiba’s message.
The UN will be holding a special session on Wednesday.
