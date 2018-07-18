Popular Topics
Mbeki: SA's challenge is to uphold Madiba's legacy

Former President Thabo Mbeki attended the soil turning ceremony at Nelson Mandela’s former home in Houghton which will be turned into a boutique hotel.

FILE: Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Former President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Thabo Mbeki says the new challenge the country is facing is to ensure Nelson Mandela’s legacy lives on forever.

Madiba would have turned 100-years-old on Wednesday.

His birthday is being celebrated around the world with people dedicating at least 67 minutes of their time for a good deed.

Mbeki attended the soil turning ceremony at Nelson Mandela’s former home in Houghton, which will be turned into a boutique hotel.

Mbeki says now is the time for South Africans to make good on their word to uphold Madiba’s legacy.

Struggle stalwarts like George Bizos and Sophie de Bruyn are also among those attending the event.

Madiba’s chef, who worked for him and his family for two decades also attended and shared some of his fondest memories of the former statesman.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

