Mashaba claims cash-in-transit heist suspect a Luthuli House employee
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba claims the man is part of a group involved in a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he's been informed that one of the four cash-in-transit heist suspects is believed to be an employee at the African National Congress (ANC)’s headquarters.
They were arrested earlier this month.
The mayor says that he's shocked that the arrest of this suspect hasn't been made public by the ANC.
"I can only say as a South African, I'm totally shocked. I'm totally disappointed and I hope that the ANC begins to understand their responsibility as government. It's one thing for them to say on public platforms that they're serious about crime and corruption but when it happens and when they're supposed to act, they don't act."
The ANC has not yet been available for comment.
The suspects were allegedly involved in a cash-in transit heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, which led to a man-hunt being launched.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 18, 2018
Some of the suspects were arrested on July 6 while the remainder were apprehended in the early hours of July 7.
According to police, there have been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of the year.
MASTERMIND IDENTIFIED
The Hawks confirmed last weekend that they’ve identified the mastermind behind the robberies.
The Sunday Times reported that Wellington Cenenda has been linked to at least 23 heists in Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says they have dismantled Cenenda's gangs in Gauteng and Limpopo, with six of his key men, who are experts in explosives and cellphone tracking devices, arrested in the past 10 days.
“There are other sporadic ones that took place in other places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal just last week. So, those are the things that we’ll also be looking at.”
He says they are on Cenenda's trail, having narrowly missed him in raids in his hideouts in Tzaneen and Tembisa.
Mulaudzi says that apart from concerns that Cenenda's capture may result in another one of his men taking over, they are certain that his arrest will bring an end to the country's cash-in-transit woes.
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka and Kgomotso Modise.
For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.
