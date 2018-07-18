#MandelaDay: Learners from poor CT communities visit Robben Island
The Cape Town International Airport has planned the trip for learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.
CAPE TOWN - A hundred high school learners from various disadvantaged communities across Cape Town will be setting foot on Robben Island on Wednesday, many for the first time.
The Cape Town International Airport has planned the trip for learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.
These grade 11s are visiting the island for the first time.
“I’ve seen this place on TV… it’s really a privilege to be here [Robben Island]," says one of the learners.
Another learner added: “This trip to Robben Island means a lot to me because I’ll learn about an icon, Nelson Mandela.”
This learner says: “Today’s trip is like experiencing how Mandela fought for us and get a glimpse of what values he accumulated.”
#MandelaDay 100 Students from around Cape Town will be visiting Robben Island for the first time in celebration of Mandela Day CA pic.twitter.com/s5GbVj65Bs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
#MandelaDay The selected schools include Dr. Nelson Mandela high school, Sithembele Mathiso Secondary School, Bishop Lavis Secondary School and Belhar High School CA pic.twitter.com/PGXzebyHtG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba claims cash-in-transit heist suspect a Luthuli House employee
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
Protesters erect shack outside WC Premier Helen Zille’s residence
-
[CARTOON] Great Expectations
-
Madiba’s granddaughter hits back at detractors over sell-out claims
-
Man shot dead, 2 others wounded in Randburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.