#MandelaDay: Learners from poor CT communities visit Robben Island

The Cape Town International Airport has planned the trip for learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.

Learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar visit Robben Island as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations on 18 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar visit Robben Island as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations on 18 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A hundred high school learners from various disadvantaged communities across Cape Town will be setting foot on Robben Island on Wednesday, many for the first time.

The Cape Town International Airport has planned the trip for learners from schools in Cross Roads, Nyanga, Bishop Lavis and Belhar as part of the Nelson Mandela Day celebrations.

These grade 11s are visiting the island for the first time.

“I’ve seen this place on TV… it’s really a privilege to be here [Robben Island]," says one of the learners.

Another learner added: “This trip to Robben Island means a lot to me because I’ll learn about an icon, Nelson Mandela.”

This learner says: “Today’s trip is like experiencing how Mandela fought for us and get a glimpse of what values he accumulated.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

