Mandela's Houghton home to be transformed into hotel

Nelson Mandela's first home after he left the Presidency will now be turned into a boutique hotel for diplomats, scholars and world leaders.

Former President Nelson Mandela's Houghton home will be renovated into a world-class boutique hotel. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With a refurbishment project expected to start soon at Nelson Mandela's first Houghton home, contractors have given the assurance that the original appearance of the late former president's home will be retained.

Madiba's first home after he left the Presidency will now be turned into a boutique hotel for diplomats, scholars and world leaders.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation unveiled the plans during a sod-turning ceremony on Thirteenth Avenue where it confirmed the dilapidated house will be transformed into The Nelson Mandela Presidential Centre.

Thebe Tourism Group CEO Jerry Mabena says architects will respect the building by restoring the dilapidated home to its original form.

Mabena says the architects will aim to create a place where world leaders can be inspired at the iconic location.

“Landscaping and artwork will fill the space, evoking memories of Nelson Mandela with the aim being to design a building sanctioned for individuals specifically for how they are intended to be used.”

While details about the cost of staying a night in this boutique hotel have not yet been revealed, the Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will be open to the public on the days that it’s not occupied by diplomats, scholars or world leaders.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

