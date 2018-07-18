Mandela's Houghton home to be transformed into hotel

Nelson Mandela's first home after he left the Presidency will now be turned into a boutique hotel for diplomats, scholars and world leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - With a refurbishment project expected to start soon at Nelson Mandela's first Houghton home, contractors have given the assurance that the original appearance of the late former president's home will be retained.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation unveiled the plans during a sod-turning ceremony on Thirteenth Avenue where it confirmed the dilapidated house will be transformed into The Nelson Mandela Presidential Centre.

Thebe Tourism Group CEO Jerry Mabena says architects will respect the building by restoring the dilapidated home to its original form.

Mabena says the architects will aim to create a place where world leaders can be inspired at the iconic location.

“Landscaping and artwork will fill the space, evoking memories of Nelson Mandela with the aim being to design a building sanctioned for individuals specifically for how they are intended to be used.”

While details about the cost of staying a night in this boutique hotel have not yet been revealed, the Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will be open to the public on the days that it’s not occupied by diplomats, scholars or world leaders.

#MandelaDay Jerry Mabena CEO Thebe Tourism Group - the company which will be leading the refurbishment project - says the aim is to retain the house’s original appearance. pic.twitter.com/CXrcuwhicz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

#MandelaDay Mandela stayed in this house after he left the presidency until 1998. The dilapidated house will now be refurbished. pic.twitter.com/XlR8misu95 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

#MandelaDay Former president Thabo Mbeki is expected to address the event. Ramphele Mamphela is also here. pic.twitter.com/77okpHVlPa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)