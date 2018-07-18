Popular Topics
Mandela Children's Hospital brings hope to families

The hospital is one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere and is the fulfilment of one of Madiba’s biggest dreams.

The Ronald McDonald House at the Nelson Mandela’s Children’s Hospital. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
The Ronald McDonald House at the Nelson Mandela’s Children’s Hospital. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mothers of children who have been hospitalised at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital say the facility has given them hope.

The hospital is one of the biggest in the southern hemisphere and is the fulfilment of one of Madiba’s biggest dreams.

The facility, which officially opened its doors a year ago, boasts 200 beds and 10 theatres and provides a safe haven for families whose loved ones have been admitted.

The Ronald McDonald House at the Mandela’s Children’s Hospital has become a home away from home for some disadvantaged families who cannot afford private healthcare.

The majority of the children who have been admitted suffer from life-threatening illnesses and require specialised healthcare.

Vhuyani Munyai is from Limpopo and her three-week-old baby boy suffers from a brain tumour.

She says she was told by her local facility there was nothing they could do for her little boy.

“I can see some progress because where I’m from, there was nothing they were doing, they just put the baby in an incubator and that’s all.”

Munyai, like many mothers who spoke to Eyewitness News at the hospital, says she’s happy and relieved that her child can finally receive quality healthcare.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

