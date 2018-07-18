Mandela Centre of Memory to unveil plans to renovate Madiba's Houghton home

The dilapidated building will be turned into world-class accommodation for diplomats, scholars and international leaders.

JOHANNESBURG – The Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory will on Wednesday detail how former president Nelson Mandela’s Houghton home will be renovated into a world-class boutique hotel.

Madiba’s widow, Graca Machel, and former President Thabo Mbeki will attend the unveiling this morning.

This event forms part of Madiba centenary celebrations being held across the world in honour of the former president.

The place is where Nelson Mandela lived from 1992-1998.

#MandelaDay The house will be turned into a Mandela Presidencial Centre as a botique hotel for diplomats, scholars and world leaders. pic.twitter.com/FH6gHSAnlL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

#MandelaDay Mandela stayed in this house after he left the presidency until 1998. The dilapidated house will now be refurbished. pic.twitter.com/XlR8misu95 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

The site was once used as the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s head office before it moved to a bigger location.

A soil turning ceremony will mark the start of plans to refurbish the dilapidated building that Madiba was the last person to live in.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)