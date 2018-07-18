Madiba’s granddaughter hits back at detractors over sell-out claims

Ndileka Mandela says her grandfather sacrificed a lot for freedom and such notions hurt her and the rest of her family.

JOHANNESBURG – As the world on Wednesday marks what would have been Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday, his granddaughter Ndileka says that she’s hurt by those who say he was a sell-out and didn't contribute enough to the struggle for liberation.

“I think that when people are seeking relevance or can’t deal with their own shortcomings, they take a shot at him because he’s no longer there to defend himself.

“It really stinks, especially in light of what he sacrificed. He could not bury his mother and for people to come and say that, it really stinks (sic).”

Politicians, ordinary South Africans and many people around the world will be participating in charitable work today in honour of the late former statesman.

The European Union has also saluted Madiba’s legacy while the United Nations will mark his centenary with a vow to continue the struggle for equality.

