[LISTEN] SACP explains stance on land issue

The SACP says there have been several reported cases of corruption and dissatisfaction among the people living on land under the Ingonyama Trust's control.

JOHANNESBURG - Karima Brown talk to the South African Communist Party’s Alex Mashilo about the contentious issue of land redistribution in South Africa.

The party said it stood firm on its decision that the trust must be scrapped and replaced by a more democratic communal land-ownership pattern.

But Mashilo refutes claims that the SACP has broken ranks with its alliance partners over this issue, their stance was merely to highlight that this matter needs to be dealt with and the sensitivity it deserves as land expropriation hearings enter the KwaZulu-Natal province.

