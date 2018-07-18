[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and Ndileka Mandela reflect on the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – Former US president Barack Obama delivered the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg on 17 July.

He used his first high-profile speech since stepping down the US president to lambast politicians who disregard facts.

Talk radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and Ndileka Mandela reflect on the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Mpumlwana revealed the story behind how Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital was founded.

He says Mandela was a kind of person who went out of his way to find a solution out of empathy.

Madiba’s first-born granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, says she remembers a man with a great sense of humour and humility.

“Granddad was a simple man at heart, he just loved simple things and being with his people and being with his family.”

She admits that it is painful when Madiba's critics call him a sell-out.

For more information listen to the audio above.