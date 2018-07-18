[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
Go

[LISTEN] Reflecting on Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy

| Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and Ndileka Mandela reflect on the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – Former US president Barack Obama delivered the annual Nelson Mandela lecture in Johannesburg on 17 July.

He used his first high-profile speech since stepping down the US president to lambast politicians who disregard facts.

Talk radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and Ndileka Mandela reflect on the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Mpumlwana revealed the story behind how Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital was founded.

He says Mandela was a kind of person who went out of his way to find a solution out of empathy.

Madiba’s first-born granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, says she remembers a man with a great sense of humour and humility.

“Granddad was a simple man at heart, he just loved simple things and being with his people and being with his family.”

She admits that it is painful when Madiba's critics call him a sell-out.

For more information listen to the audio above.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA