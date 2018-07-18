Lekota slams critics of his land expropriation views
Mosiuoa Lekota says on Mandela Day, deciding to amend the Constitution would be an insult to the efforts and sacrifices made by the former president.
MAHIKENG - Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota says those attacking his character at land hearings don't understand the sacrifices he's made for the country.
Lekota was speaking on the sidelines of Wednesday's hearings in the North West.
He's part of a parliamentary delegation listening to submissions on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
During the heated debate, a number of people attacked Lekota for speaking out against the amendment, calling him a disappointment to the movement he once stood for.
“To Mr Mosioua Lekota, you’re a disgrace. After a very long time of being in the struggle… this white monopoly capital has an art of dividing us as black people.”
But he dismissed the claims, saying those who hold these views do not know him.
“This Constitution signed by Mandela and all the leadership, did they betray the people? I spent 13 and a half years of my life in prison and we never demanded that we want to punish the people that sentenced us.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
