Ipid's McBride welcomes Cele call for probe into his conduct
Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson says the minister was merely following Parliament procedure when he asked the Police Portfolio Committee to deal with the matter.
CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s letter asking Parliament to investigate allegations of unethical conduct against him.
McBride says that he presumes that the allegations against him are the same ones made by a former Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde, who he claims was offered a senior post by the police in return for falsely implicating him and other senior Ipid investigators of wrongdoing.
In a statement, McBride says that he has met with Cele on two occasions and brought up the matter and refuted the allegations.
Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says the minister was merely following Parliament procedure when he asked the Police Portfolio Committee to deal with the matter.
“There’s been a complaint launched by the minister [Cele]… he’s following Parliamentary procedures, and that’s why he tabled it. It [complaint] has been transferred to the committee. The committee will take it forward when Parliament opens.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
