Ipid's McBride welcomes Cele call for probe into his conduct

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
Go

Ipid's McBride welcomes Cele call for probe into his conduct

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson says the minister was merely following Parliament procedure when he asked the Police Portfolio Committee to deal with the matter.

FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has welcomed Police Minister Bheki Cele’s letter asking Parliament to investigate allegations of unethical conduct against him.

McBride says that he presumes that the allegations against him are the same ones made by a former Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde, who he claims was offered a senior post by the police in return for falsely implicating him and other senior Ipid investigators of wrongdoing.

In a statement, McBride says that he has met with Cele on two occasions and brought up the matter and refuted the allegations.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says the minister was merely following Parliament procedure when he asked the Police Portfolio Committee to deal with the matter.

“There’s been a complaint launched by the minister [Cele]… he’s following Parliamentary procedures, and that’s why he tabled it. It [complaint] has been transferred to the committee. The committee will take it forward when Parliament opens.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA