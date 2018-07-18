How Porto da Beira is creating demand in Mozambique's IT sector

Africa Connected's Lee Kasumba sits down with 2iBi software's Founder and CEO to discuss the Mozambique's IT space.

Making her way through the continent for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba visits the offices of Mozambique's leading technology company, 2iBi software to gain insight into the country's IT space.

With most of Mozambique's IT companies based in Maputo, it came as no surprise when 2iBi decided to set up shop in 2011 to service the growing demand for IT in the central city of Beira. Today, the company boasts with a total of nine employees.

The sector is growing, but it’s not the main activity in Beira. Luis Leonor, Founder and CEO at 2iBi

Since 2iBi is one of the only IT firms in Beira, the market does not come with work-ready employees. As a result, the company sources its workforce from the local university's best graduates.

We find them, we bring them and, we train them. Luis Leonor, Founder and CEO at 2iBi

Whilst the government's focus is set on manufacturing, logistics, freight and transport – sectors mainly related to Porto da Beira – the country's information technology space is fast-growing, with most of 2iBi's clientele deriving from the port itself.

To grow its footprint within Mozambique, 2iBi has already expanded into Maputo by setting up an office and, establishing connections with clients in the capital.

Now, we are the outsiders coming to Maputo... Luis Leonor, Founder and CEO at 2iBi

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Luis Leonor...

This article first appeared on 702 : How Porto da Beira is creating demand in Mozambique's IT sector