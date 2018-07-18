High Court rules ANC Gauteng elective conference can go ahead

Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to interdict the conference pending a review application.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled against an application to interdict the ANC’s Gauteng elective conference scheduled for this weekend due to lack of urgency.

Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to interdict the conference, pending a review application they intend to file in the future.

The judge has ruled that the case is not urgent, adding that the applicants have not proven irreparable damage.

Disgruntled members claim 13 branches in Ekurhuleni are in dispute and they wanted the region with the biggest delegation to be barred from participating at the conference.

The judge has awarded costs to the applicants.