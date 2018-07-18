High Court rules ANC Gauteng elective conference can go ahead
Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to interdict the conference pending a review application.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled against an application to interdict the ANC’s Gauteng elective conference scheduled for this weekend due to lack of urgency.
Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to interdict the conference, pending a review application they intend to file in the future.
The judge has ruled that the case is not urgent, adding that the applicants have not proven irreparable damage.
Disgruntled members claim 13 branches in Ekurhuleni are in dispute and they wanted the region with the biggest delegation to be barred from participating at the conference.
The judge has awarded costs to the applicants.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
-
Public Protector interdicted from taking remedial action against Zille
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
-
EFF to mark Mandela Day by listening to land expropriation hearings
-
ANC in NC challenges DA to take legal action after mismanagement claim
-
Obama: Real democracy means govt exists to serve the people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.