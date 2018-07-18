Hermanus volatile again as protesters gather

The township has been the scene of sporadic violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.

CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus area has again become volatile, with demonstrators starting to gather in Zwelihle on Wednesday.

But many in the community want the unrest to end, saying they're effectively being “held hostage” by a minority.

The town's economy has also taken a knock as many people can't go to work.

Hermanus resident Marthunis Barnard said: “A very large group has mobilised now and is on its way to the R43.”

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Hermanus - spelling even more violent demonstrations today. @MoniqueMortlock



19 ARRESTED

On Monday, 19 people were arrested during the chaotic protests and will remain in jail until their next court appearance.

Zwelihle ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo said some community members have told him that they felt they were being held hostage by demonstrators.

"The community, I will tell you, 65% are scared. They are held hostage and some are told and threatened to go and toyi-toyi."

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.