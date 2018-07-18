Hermanus volatile again as protesters gather
The township has been the scene of sporadic violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.
CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus area has again become volatile, with demonstrators starting to gather in Zwelihle on Wednesday.
The township has been the scene of sporadic violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.
But many in the community want the unrest to end, saying they're effectively being “held hostage” by a minority.
The town's economy has also taken a knock as many people can't go to work.
Hermanus resident Marthunis Barnard said: “A very large group has mobilised now and is on its way to the R43.”
Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Hermanus - spelling even more violent demonstrations today. @MoniqueMortlock— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
Images: Marthunis Barnard pic.twitter.com/omYrvkYVSo
19 ARRESTED
On Monday, 19 people were arrested during the chaotic protests and will remain in jail until their next court appearance.
Zwelihle ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo said some community members have told him that they felt they were being held hostage by demonstrators.
"The community, I will tell you, 65% are scared. They are held hostage and some are told and threatened to go and toyi-toyi."
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.
Popular in Local
-
ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
-
Mashaba claims cash-in-transit heist suspect a Luthuli House employee
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
Protesters erect shack outside WC Premier Helen Zille’s residence
-
[CARTOON] Great Expectations
-
End of the road for CT's Foreshore Freeway Precinct development
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.