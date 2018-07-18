Popular Topics
Hermanus volatile again as protesters gather

The township has been the scene of sporadic violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.

FILE: Police officers engaged in running battles with the protesters as they attempted to disperse the crowd of disgruntled Zwelihle residents on 12 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Police officers engaged in running battles with the protesters as they attempted to disperse the crowd of disgruntled Zwelihle residents on 12 July 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hermanus area has again become volatile, with demonstrators starting to gather in Zwelihle on Wednesday.

The township has been the scene of sporadic violence, with protesters demanding the release of a community activist.

But many in the community want the unrest to end, saying they're effectively being “held hostage” by a minority.

The town's economy has also taken a knock as many people can't go to work.

Hermanus resident Marthunis Barnard said: “A very large group has mobilised now and is on its way to the R43.”

19 ARRESTED

On Monday, 19 people were arrested during the chaotic protests and will remain in jail until their next court appearance.

Zwelihle ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo said some community members have told him that they felt they were being held hostage by demonstrators.

"The community, I will tell you, 65% are scared. They are held hostage and some are told and threatened to go and toyi-toyi."

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.

