Grade 10 learner shot dead at N Cape school

CAPE TOWN - A grade 10 learner has been shot dead on the premises of a Northern Cape school.

The shooting occurred at Makgolokwe Middle School earlier on Wednesday.

It's believed the gunman has since handed himself over to police.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said: “At this stage, it is still unclear exactly what happened or what triggered the incident.”