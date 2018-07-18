Gordhan: Top govt, SOE officials to have lifestyle audits
According to a report, Minister Pravin Gordhan said the audits will be used to hold those who have unduly benefited from state resources and procurement accountable.
CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says top officials in government and state-owned companies (SOEs) will be subjected to lifestyle audits, possibly looking back at a decade of their conduct.
Fin24 is reporting Gordhan said in a parliamentary reply the audits would take place using existing mechanisms and will be used to hold those who have unduly benefited from state resources and procurement accountable.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) wanted clarity from the government on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address.
Ramaphosa took a tough stance on state corruption during his Sona in February, promising lifestyle audits for all Cabinet members.
The president said this would include the police.
DA MP Alf Lees says: “One way of determining who may or may not have been involved in corruption has been lifestyle audit. So, the announcement of lifestyle audits by President Ramaphosa was welcomed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
