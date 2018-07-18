General Council of the Bar to appeal Jiba reinstatement based on merit of case
General Council of the Bar chairperson Craig Watt-Pringle says that two High Court judges and two Supreme Court of Appeal judges have found against Jiba and Mrwebi.
PRETORIA – The General Council of the Bar says it is appealing the matter involving deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba based on the merit of the case, supported by significant judicial opinion, that she acted dishonestly.
The council resolved through a vote at its annual general meeting on Saturday to appeal the Supreme Court judgment which overruled the High Court decision to strike Jiba and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
The Advocates for Transformation group has criticised the council’s decision, claiming that the race and perceived political affiliation of the pair may have contributed to the council’s decision.
“There’s a difference of judicial opinion with considerable support for the nation that they’re unfit to practice to be on the roll on advocates.”
Watt-Pringle rejects any suggestion that racial factors have played a role in the decision to take this matter on appeal.
The Advocates for Transformation group has distanced itself from the decision.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
