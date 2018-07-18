Gauteng ANC welcomes ruling on conference
Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the High Court seeking to stop the conference, pending a review application they intended to file in future.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has welcomed Wednesday's High Court judgment dismissing with costs an attempt to interdict its conference this weekend.
Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to stop the conference, pending a review application they intended to file in future.
They claim 13% of branches in their region are in dispute and they wanted Ekurhuleni to be barred from participating at the gathering.
Gauteng ANC spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: “We’re pleased that the court has actually ruled in our favour; we were never in doubt about this particular case because the matter was never urgent.”
The judge ruled that the case is not urgent, adding that the applicants had not proven irreparable damage.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Cele on ANC employee arrest: The law knows no affiliation or race
-
NPA probes link between axed ANC staffer, other cash heists
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
-
ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
-
Lekota slams critics of his land expropriation views
-
Public Protector interdicted from taking remedial action against Zille
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.