Gauteng ANC welcomes ruling on conference

Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the High Court seeking to stop the conference, pending a review application they intended to file in future.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has welcomed Wednesday's High Court judgment dismissing with costs an attempt to interdict its conference this weekend.

Disgruntled members from Ekurhuleni approached the court seeking to stop the conference, pending a review application they intended to file in future.

They claim 13% of branches in their region are in dispute and they wanted Ekurhuleni to be barred from participating at the gathering.

Gauteng ANC spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: “We’re pleased that the court has actually ruled in our favour; we were never in doubt about this particular case because the matter was never urgent.”

The judge ruled that the case is not urgent, adding that the applicants had not proven irreparable damage.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)