Gang violence combatting efforts cost City of CT over R60mn

The city says it's had to spend increasingly more money to fill the gap where the national government has fallen short.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's spent more than R60 million in efforts to combat gang-related violence.

The city says it's had to spend increasingly more money to fill the gap where the national government has fallen short.

The region has been plagued by gang violence for decades and sporadic surges in conflict.

Three people were shot and killed execution style this weekend after gunmen opened fire on a car in Mitchells Plain.

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was gunned down in Lavender Hill, while two other people were shot in the Bonteheuwel area.

It's understood these were all gang-related.

Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith says they've had to step up their efforts.

“We’ve had to year-on-year step up more and more resources in hotspots like Manenberg, Hanover Park and Delft. Those have been a combination of rolling out technology that the police use, like the gunshot spotter and CCTV cameras.”

He says they've had to increasingly sacrifice resources from other sectors for crime prevention.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)