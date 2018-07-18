Fisantekraal residents receive major health checks
Residents had the opportunity to be tested for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests by officials from the University of the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Officials at the University of the Western Cape have emphasised the importance of forming partnerships to promote good health in communities as part of Mandela Day celebrations.
On Wednesday, the Faculty of Community and Health Sciences rolled out preventative health services to the Fisantekraal community outside Durbanville.
Dozens of Fisantekraal residents made their way to the multi-purpose community centre to participate in health promotion services being offered by faculty seniors and third-year students.
Residents had the opportunity to go for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests.
They say they now have a new outlook on the importance of maintaining good health.
“For me it’s good, I’m healthy, I’m not sick,” said one resident.
Another added that: “It’s very important for my health.”
Faculty Dean Anthea Rhoda highlighted the importance of rolling out promotional health activities.
Students from disciplines such as physiotherapy, alternative medicine and occupational therapy also participated in the programme.
#Madiba100 HIV/AIDS -, TB-, Blood Glucose and a number of other tests are being offered to residents. KB pic.twitter.com/p1BX7Vqvk2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
#Madiba100 The University of the Western Cape’s Faculty of Community and Health Sciences are educating Fisantekraal residents on maintaining good health and wellness @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/gWblziBZbq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 July 2018
-
Cele on ANC employee arrest: The law knows no affiliation or race
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
ANC dismisses Errol Present after arrest for cash heists
-
OR Tambo airport on high alert over possible EFF protest
-
ANC dismayed by arrest of employee following cash-in-transit heist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.