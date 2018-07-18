Popular Topics
Fisantekraal residents receive major health checks

Residents had the opportunity to be tested for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests by officials from the University of the Western Cape.

Fisantekraal residents had the opportunity to go for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests by University of the Western Cape officials as part of Mandela Day celebrations on 18 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Fisantekraal residents had the opportunity to go for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests by University of the Western Cape officials as part of Mandela Day celebrations on 18 July 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials at the University of the Western Cape have emphasised the importance of forming partnerships to promote good health in communities as part of Mandela Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, the Faculty of Community and Health Sciences rolled out preventative health services to the Fisantekraal community outside Durbanville.

Dozens of Fisantekraal residents made their way to the multi-purpose community centre to participate in health promotion services being offered by faculty seniors and third-year students.

Residents had the opportunity to go for HIV/Aids, blood glucose and blood pressure tests.

They say they now have a new outlook on the importance of maintaining good health.

“For me it’s good, I’m healthy, I’m not sick,” said one resident.

Another added that: “It’s very important for my health.”

Faculty Dean Anthea Rhoda highlighted the importance of rolling out promotional health activities.

Students from disciplines such as physiotherapy, alternative medicine and occupational therapy also participated in the programme.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

