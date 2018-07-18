'Expropriating land without compensation would distort history'
Farmers affiliated to AfriForum have told a parliamentary delegation that South Africans have been misled on how land was acquired after the 1913 Land Act.
JOHANNESBURG - A delegation from Parliament’s constitutional review committee has heard the decision to amend Section 25 of the Constitution would be based on a distortion of the country's history.
Land hearings are taking place in the North West and KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Members of the public are making submissions on whether land should be expropriated without compensation.
This man says the land was bought from the traditional leaders of the time.
“If you go and look in history, since the days of Jan Van Riebeeck, there’s title deeds of the transactions that happened between him and Harry die Strandloper. If you go and look at Piet Retief and Dingaan, he had a title deed in his pocket.”
He says there is no accurate, reliable way of identifying the original inhabitants of the land.
“There weren’t so many people living in South Africa in the 1600s, so we can’t say whose land it was first.”
In written and oral submissions, AfriForum has expressed that it does not support the amendment of Section 25, claiming it would threaten food security.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
