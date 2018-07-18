Popular Topics
Excitement as CT seniors get keys to new homes

Senior citizens on Wednesday received the keys to their first homes from the Western Cape Human Settlements Department.

Sixty-year old Beatrice Bowers (second from left) receives keys to her new home from Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. She’s been on the housing list for 23 years. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Sixty-year old Beatrice Bowers (second from left) receives keys to her new home from Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. She’s been on the housing list for 23 years. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - An elderly government housing recipient says she can't wait to sleep in her first home.

Senior citizens have on Wednesday received the keys to their first homes from the Western Cape Human Settlements Department.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says elderly residents should be the first to receive houses.

“It cannot be that when we build these houses, the priority is people who registered yesterday and that is why I have been emphasising to all officials that we must make sure that when we build houses, we allocate them properly by prioritising the most deserving people.”

Beatrice Bowers, aged 60, looked in awe at her new two-bedroom home.

She's one of 77 elderly residents moving into new homes at the Forest Village Housing Project in Eerste River.

“I’m excited, I can’t talk… it’s the first time in my life that I’m in my own house.”

The housing backlog in the province is immense, with experts and government saying it could take 20 to 30 years to provide housing to all those in need.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

