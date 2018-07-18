Excitement as CT seniors get keys to new homes

Senior citizens on Wednesday received the keys to their first homes from the Western Cape Human Settlements Department.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly government housing recipient says she can't wait to sleep in her first home.

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says elderly residents should be the first to receive houses.

“It cannot be that when we build these houses, the priority is people who registered yesterday and that is why I have been emphasising to all officials that we must make sure that when we build houses, we allocate them properly by prioritising the most deserving people.”

Beatrice Bowers, aged 60, looked in awe at her new two-bedroom home.

She's one of 77 elderly residents moving into new homes at the Forest Village Housing Project in Eerste River.

“I’m excited, I can’t talk… it’s the first time in my life that I’m in my own house.”

#WCHousing 60-year old Beatrice Bowers in her new home. She’s been on the housing list for 23-years. MM pic.twitter.com/vMVvs1oohP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

The housing backlog in the province is immense, with experts and government saying it could take 20 to 30 years to provide housing to all those in need.

#WCHousing Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is in Mfuleni to hand over houses to elderly residents. MM pic.twitter.com/Wjwi1yDFDy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

Madikizela says he doesn’t celebrate a 70-yo receiving a house after waiting for so many decades. He says he feels ashamed as govt because the elderly are the ones who should be helped first. MM pic.twitter.com/UGFqiRmF50 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 18, 2018

