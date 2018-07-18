Eskom has started process of conducting lifestyle audits - Gordhan

The Special Investigating Unit has already, in April, been instructed to conduct lifestyle audits on those figured in corruption at Eskom and Transnet.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says Eskom has already started the process of conducting lifestyle audits on its top brass.

This is in line with a commitment made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of The Nation Address.

In response to a parliamentary question, Gordhan says the audits will date back to April 2009, starting with board members.

The Special Investigating Unit has already, in April, been instructed to conduct lifestyle audits on those implicated in corruption at Eskom and Transnet.

Gordhan says their mandate will be expanded to include all six state-owned companies within his ministry.

The Special Investigating Unit is currently probing allegations of malfeasance, fraud and corruption at Eskom and Transnet.

In response to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Gordhan says the declaration of financial interests by officials will form the basis of determining the affordability of their lifestyles.

The first phase of the audits at Eskom will cover board members, executives and company secretaries who have served the utility over the past nine years.

DA MP Alf Lees says his party is concerned over the high levels of corruption in the public service.

“The announcement about lifestyle audits by President Ramaphosa was welcomed. But there needs now to be action... so we hope to see action.”

Gordhan says the audits are due for completion by March and will reveal whether senior managers within his department and at parastatals, abused their positions to unduly benefit themselves and their families.

