End of the road for CT's Foreshore Freeway Precinct development
The project was due to alleviate congestion in the inner city by completing the infamous unfinished highways.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Foreshore Freeway Precinct development has been shelved.
The city manager on Wednesday announced he had cancelled the request for proposals.
In February, the city chose a preferred bidder to carry out its vision to create a more inclusive city through the affordable and social housing.
But legal challenges have led to the city backtracking on its plans.
The Foreshore Freeway Project has been shrouded in controversy over alleged tender irregularities.
The city's transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead is facing a lengthy disciplinary process as a result.
The city concluded the first phase of the bid evaluation process for the development in February, announcing Mitchell du Plessis Associates as the qualifying bidder in a project that was set to cost R8 billion.
City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo says in the wake of several appeals and objections against the bid's evaluation criteria, they have now conceded the tender documentation lacked clarity and rendered the criteria vague.
Mbandazayo says with the integrity of the process called into question, he's decided to cancel the request for proposals.
He adds given the weaker economic outlook for the country, the city will now be reconsidering the future of the project.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
