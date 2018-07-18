EFF to mark Mandela Day by listening to land expropriation hearings

EFF leaders say they will commemorate Nelson Mandela’s centenary by listening to the people many of whom are without land and still have no access to the means of production.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s delighted that Mandela Day coincides with the public hearings on land expropriation.

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is on a roadshow in Mahikeng in the North West and the Zulu land district in KwaZulu-Natal to hear residents’ views on the proposed amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

EFF leaders say they will commemorate Nelson Mandela’s centenary by listening to the people, many of whom are without land and still have no access to the means of production.

The party has called on all South Africans to mark this day by making their voices heard at the public hearings.