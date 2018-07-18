EFF to mark Mandela Day by listening to land expropriation hearings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
Go

EFF to mark Mandela Day by listening to land expropriation hearings

EFF leaders say they will commemorate Nelson Mandela’s centenary by listening to the people many of whom are without land and still have no access to the means of production.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressing participants at the Thulamela Indoor Sports Hall, in Vhembe District Municipality, Limpopo during public hearings into expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressing participants at the Thulamela Indoor Sports Hall, in Vhembe District Municipality, Limpopo during public hearings into expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s delighted that Mandela Day coincides with the public hearings on land expropriation.

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is on a roadshow in Mahikeng in the North West and the Zulu land district in KwaZulu-Natal to hear residents’ views on the proposed amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

EFF leaders say they will commemorate Nelson Mandela’s centenary by listening to the people, many of whom are without land and still have no access to the means of production.

The party has called on all South Africans to mark this day by making their voices heard at the public hearings.

Parliament has finalised a programme for countrywide hearings. Find out when it happens in your province. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA