Disappointment over failed Foreshore Freeway Precinct plan
The City of CT announced that a proposal which would have seen the unfinished freeways completed has been cancelled because of legal challenges to its tender process.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's disappointed its first attempt at developing the Foreshore Freeway Precinct has failed.
But it says alleviating traffic congestion in the inner city and creating more affordable housing remain pressing challenges for the city.
On Wednesday, the city manager announced that a proposal which would have seen the unfinished freeways completed has been cancelled because of legal challenges to its tender process.
Six hectares of prime land beneath the elevated freeways were to be transformed into high rise tower blocks of apartments.
The R8 billion project was to be self-funded and provide much-needed affordable and social housing.
The successful bidder, chosen in February, pledged to complete the infamous highways to alleviate traffic congestion.
MMC for Transport Brett Herron says this is not the end of the road for the project.
“In my mind, it's back to the drawing board for the professional team who need to deal with the issues in order for us to move forward.”
He says the pressing need for affordable housing in the city remains and it's unfortunate that its first major attempt to address the issue has been ruined.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
